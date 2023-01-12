CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg by another woman inside of a laundromat in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to police, the woman was inside the business at the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. when an unknown woman approached her and stabbed her in the lower left leg.

The woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the woman who stabbed the woman got into a parked red sedan and fled westbound.

No one is in custody at this time and police are investigating the incident.