WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A Wisconsin man is charged in a domestic-related attack of a suburban Crete couple that Will County deputies say was rooted in revenge.

Michael Y. Liu, 36, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin is being held without bail after prosecutors allege he stabbed his in-laws, a 66-year-old woman and her 68-year-old husband, inside a home in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court on Dec. 1.

Michael Y. Liu (Photo: Will Co. Sheriff’s Office)

“The 66-year-old female victim was stabbed by Liu several times once Liu made entry,” deputies said. “The 68-year-old male victim came to his wife’s defense and was stabbed numerous times in the encounter. The male victim was able to wrestle Liu down to the ground and eventually took his knife away. The male victim defended himself and his wife by stabbing Liu an estimated seventeen times.”

All three arrived at a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said that Liu was due to turn himself over to the Waukesha County Huber Detention Facility on Dec. 4 following a domestic battery conviction and an order of protection complaint violation. Deputies say Liu traveled from Wisconsin to “enact revenge” on his soon-to-be ex-wife’s parents, however.

Authorities said Liu parked down the street from the Crete-area home and fired several shots toward the couple as they sat inside their living room. Fortunately, the husband and wife were unharmed.

Liu followed up by entering the couple’s home through a smashed sliding glass door. Once inside, deputies say Liu continuously fired his gun until the firearm malfunctioned. Authorities say that’s when the stabbing attack occurred.

A gun found at the Crete-area residence following a domestic-related attack. (Photo: Will Co. Sheriff’s Office) A knife recovered at the Crete-area residence following a domestic-related attack. (Photo: Will Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Liu was released from the hospital over the weekend and allegedly made several incriminating statements to authorities.

The 66-year-old woman has been released from the hospital. The 68-year-old remains hospitalized, but his condition is considered stable.

Liu faces two counts of attempted murder, five counts of home invasion, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, four counts of aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, residential burglary and criminal trespass to a residence.