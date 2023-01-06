WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after he shot and killed a man who was supposed to sell him a “large quantity of marijuana” last month, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy, who hasn’t been identified, was charged Friday with three counts of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a firearm without a FOID Card, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the boy shot and killed Chaves Bradley, 25, of Hammond, Indiana, who was supposed to sell him a “large quantity of marijuana” on Dec. 30 near 263rd Street and Greenwood Avenue.

This is about four miles west of the Indiana state line.

Digital evidence and seven spent .40 caliber shell casings recovered at the scene helped detectives piece together what happened when the boy shot at Bradley as he tried to drive away, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday, the county’s SWAT team and detectives took the boy and his parents in custody while they searched a house in the 263000 block of Greenwood Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

Hidden inside the boy’s bedroom, detectives found a .40 caliber pistol and ammunition, the sheriff’s office said The ammunition matched the shell casing found at the crime scene.

Detectives said the firearm was stolen from a home in Naperville.