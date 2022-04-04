OAK FOREST, Ill. — Questions remain after police fatally shot a 21-year-old Calumet City woman during an exchange of gunfire inside a grocery store in the Far South suburbs.

Authorities say police were initially were called to take Ketura Wilson to the hospital for a mental health evaluation Sunday following a car crash in the 6000 block of 159th Street. According to police, Wilson, armed with a handgun, fled from Oak Forest officers about 11:50 a.m.

“A car pulled out of the Subway parking lot and t-boned her and the lady got out of the car with her gun drawn, walking toward the SUV,” witness Josh Graham told WGN News on Sunday.

Officers followed Wilson less than half a mile away to the Food 4 Less grocery store in the 5500 block of W. 159th St. Despite attempts to negotiate with Wilson, an exchange of gunfire with Oak Forest officers transpired.

Wilson was pronounced dead at a hospital. An Oak Forest officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury after initially being taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

“There were people really traumatized,” witness Jackie Human said on Sunday. “One lady was just crying. It’s scary.”

While police called the shootout was an “isolated incident,” some locals told WGN News they remain unsettled by Sunday’s events.

“At Food 4 Less of all places?” shopper Jack Ferguson said. “Not at a grocery store. It’s stuff you read about on the news that happens at other places but not here, you know? It’s a pretty quiet area.”

The shooting is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.