Westmont man accused of beating police officer; attempted to take taser

WESTMONT, Ill. — A Westmont man is accused of beating a police officer and attempting to take his taser.

Police said 22-year-old Shannon Moore is being held on a $50,000 bond. According to police, Moore is charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery and resisting arrest.

On Wednesday, around 10:40 p.m., police said a Westmont officer observed Moore driving at a high rate of speed but he refused to stop when the officer turned on his emergency lights.

A traffic stop was conducted by the officer. A scuffle ensued with Moore allegedly striking the officer repeatedly. Prosecutors allege Moore also tried to confiscate the officer’s taser as he resisted arrest.

The officer later found Moore at a nearby residence.

According to police, the officer confronted Moore, who allegedly punched the law enforcement official in the face and forcefully shut the door on his head.

Moore was arrested on Thursday.

His next court date is Nov. 1.