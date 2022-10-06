BEACH PARK, Ill. — A Waukegan man was killed Thursday following a physical altercation inside a Beach Park home.

Around 12:40 a.m., authorities responded to the 38100 block of North Loyola Avenue for a report of a person shot. A 37-year-old man was found dead inside the home, with deputies learning a 24-year-old was the alleged shooter.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the victim arrived at the residence of the 24-year-old, knocked on the door and let himself inside. The victim was an acquaintance of the female homeowner, who was not home at the time. Authorities said a fight began after the 24-year-old asked the victim to leave several times.

Authorities said the 37-year-old retrieved a knife from the kitchen and the 24-year-old shot and killed the victim.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified as 37-year-old Tino Roane of Waukegan.

The 24-year-old remains in custody. An investigation is ongoing.