JOLIET, Ill. —Police in Joliet are investigating a possible road rage incident in which a male driver fired multiple shots at a 36-year-old woman on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the woman was driving southbound on North Larkin Avenue from Route 30 around 9 a.m. when someone following inside a black four-door sedan began honking at her.

Police said the male inside the black sedan pulled up alongside the woman and threw a water bottle at her vehicle.

The woman called 911 before both vehicles continued to drive westbound on Ingalls Avenue. Police said the male driver again pointed a gun toward the woman and opened fire.

The vehicles then drove to the area of Ingalls Avenue and Brentwood Place, where police say the

suspect fired additional shots at the woman before fleeing southbound on Brentwood Place.

The woman’s vehicle and a home in the 1300 block of Brentwood Place were struck by gunfire. Multiple shell casings were discovered at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Joliet police detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information that may lead to an arrest and conviction is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at (815) 724-3020 or leave an anonymous tip with Will County Crime Stoppers.