A California Highway Patrol pursuit involving a vandalism suspect ended with a violent head-on collision and a brief standoff on Thursday.

The pursuit of the silver pickup truck was initiated by the Rialto Police Department around 1:30 p.m. and CHP took over as the chase extended into Diamond Bar and Pomona.

The suspect reached speeds upwards of 80 miles per hour as he attempted to elude CHP officers before entering a residential area in Pomona, where the truck collided with the front of another vehicle while attempting a turn.

That crash, however, wasn’t enough to stop the driver, who then drove down a cul-de-sac before eluding officers and continuing to flee.

At one point, the driver threw what appeared to be a dog out of the window.

CHP vehicles nearly made contact with the truck multiple times, though the suspect was able to dodge them.

Then, in a terrifying moment that was broadcast on live television, the driver crashed head-on into a red sedan at Mission Boulevard and East Brea Place in Pomona.

The fleeing driver in a silver truck collided head-on with a red sedan in Pomona, California. Jan. 11, 2024. (KTLA)

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

The driver of the red car was able to gingerly walk away from the scene of the crash, while the suspect remained inside the truck as officers surrounded it. The airbag had been deployed and his face was bloodied.

Ultimately, the man was taken into custody by multiple officers around 2:10 p.m., although he continued to resist throughout the arrest.

The conditions of all those involved, including the suspect, the innocent driver, and the dog were not immediately known.