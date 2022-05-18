DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A DuPage County man is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Erich Kroll, 49, faces multiple child pornography charges. A judge ordered Kroll, a senior business banker and vice president of the Naperville nonprofit KidsMatter, on a $150,000 bond.

Prosecutors say a search warrant executed at Kroll’s residence revealed the presence of child pornography files.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensic Investigation Unit led the investigation.

Kroll is due in court on June 18.