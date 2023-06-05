CROWN POINT, Ind. — Lake County Indiana Sheriffs are looking for the man who started a fire in the lobby of the county’s northwest Indiana jail.

The sheriff released surveillance video of the incident that shows the unidentified suspect spraying an accelerant all over the floor to get the flames to spread.

Fire crews from Lake County Fire and Rescue and Merrillville Fire Department responded to the call but the fire was out upon arrival. The suspect made off in a blue SUV.

No one was injured.

The case is still under investigation