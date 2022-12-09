MILWAUKEE — A USPS letter carrier was shot and killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee, the Chicago U.S. Postal Inspection Service said Friday.

Details remain limited but the deadly shooting reportedly occurred in the 5000 block of 65th Street.

The Postal Inspection Service is heading the investigation, with local agencies assisting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Postal Inspectors (877) 876-2455 or the Milwaukee Police Department.