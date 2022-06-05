WHEELING, Ill. — An investigation is underway in Wheeling after a man and a woman were found shot to death in the roadway of a residential neighborhood.

The Daily Herald reports that officers responded to a 911 call just before 5 a.m. Sunday and found the bodies near Lakeview Drive and Buffalo Grove Road.

Authorities also recovered a gun at the scene.

Police say the deceased were members of the US Navy and were romantically involved.

A man who says he was the dead man’s roommate told police the couple was arguing before the shooting.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.