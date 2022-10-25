MATTESON, Ill. — USPS is looking for the man suspected in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Matteson.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the robbery that occurred on Oct. 13.

The suspect fled on foot southbound on Main Street. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities described the suspect as a male in his early 20s with a medium-dark skin tone, wearing a black ski mask, black sweatshirt, red jogging pants, and carrying a black or blue gym bag over his shoulder.

Anyone with information should call 1-877-876-2455. All tips remained confidential.