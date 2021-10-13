Two Naperville men accused of possessing child pornography

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Authorities arrested and charged two Naperville men with possession of child pornography.

Naperville police arrested 41-year-old Jerome Alan Vahary and 20-year-old Vatsal Patel following two independent child pornography investigations.

Police say they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led authorities to both men.

The investigation into Vahary started last winter. He faces 10 felony counts related to child porn. Police began investigating Patel in 2019, who faces four felony counts related to child porn.

“The Naperville Police Department will relentlessly pursue anyone engaged in such heinous acts as

creating or distributing child pornography in this community,” said Interim Police Chief Jason Arres. “I

want to acknowledge our investigators for doing a great job in putting these investigations together and

working with the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office to bring charges against these individuals.”