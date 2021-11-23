Two charged with carjacking elderly couple at gunpoint in Willowbrook

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. – Two men already in police custody in Indiana are charged with carjacking an elderly couple at gunpoint at a Willowbrook-area gas station last July.

Kevin Sanders

Kevin Sanders, 22 of West Lafayette, Indiana and Antonio Davis, 20, of Chicago, face charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery and theft. Sanders is also charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Davis faces additional charges of armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon and theft.

Prosecutors say on July 15, just before 2:50 p.m., the elderly couple stopped at a Citgo Gas Station. After the woman returned to her vehicle, a 2021 BMW 840i, Sanders and Davis allegedly exited a stolen Dodge Durango and approached the couple’s BMW.

Both Sanders and Davis allegedly pointed guns at the victims, ordered the couple out of the vehicle and stole their belongings.

The duo then entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The stolen Dodge Durango followed.

Antonio Davis

West Lafayette Police Department arrested both Sanders and Davis on July 28 for armed robbery and other offenses. Illinois authorities learned of the pair’s incarceration a month later.

Upon disposition of their cases in Indiana, authorities will extradite both men to DuPage County to face the charges.