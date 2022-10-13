NILES, Ill. — A Niles man is facing drug and weapons charges following an anonymous tip to authorities that illegal drug sales were occurring at his residence.

Alexander J. Arroyo, 23, of the 8800 block of W. Golf Road, faces a felony count of cannabis delivery and misdemeanor counts of possessing a firearm and ammunition without a FOID card following a tip first received by authorities on Monday, Oct. 10.

The following day, Niles investigators and members of the Chicago DEA task force observed Arroyo leaving his residence with a large duffle bag.

Alexander J. Arroyo (Photo: Niles PD) Photo of weapons, drugs and cash police recovered from a Niles residence. (Photo: Niles PD)

Once officers detained Arroyo, police said a canine positively alerted the odor of narcotics. An ensuing search of the home led to the recovery of an additional 1.72 pounds of suspected cannabis, a .45 caliber handgun, a 9-millimeter handgun, 163 rounds of ammunition, $7,914.00 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Arroyo appeared in court on Wednesday. No bail information was made available.