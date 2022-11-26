CHICAGO — Two men were killed in a shooting that erupted at a gathering in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police said the men were at a gathering of approximately 30 people at the 12700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:15 a.m. when an unknown individual began firing shots.

One man, 34, sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Another 36-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the hospital in critical condition was also later pronounced dead.

A man, 27, sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Another individual who sustained a gunshot wound to the lower left leg self-transported themselves to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and place are investigating the incident.