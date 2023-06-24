SCHILLER PARK, Ill. — Schiller Park police are asking some residents to stay indoors and avoid the area as they handle a SWAT situation.

According to police, officers were called Saturday afternoon to a domestic disturbance at an apartment building on Ruby Street between Waveland Avenue and Ivanhoe Avenue.

Police haven’t released specific details about what led to the SWAT situation, but said one person is barricaded inside and no one is injured.

While they are on scene, police have asked people to avoid the area and those who are in the area to stay indoors.