ELMHURST, Ill. — Police in Elmhurst are trying to track down the person(s) who sprayed hate-filled graffiti on a home overnight.

A homeowner in the 400 block of N. Oak St. noticed Sunday morning that several swastikas were spray-painted on their garage doors and a car parked in the driveway.

They had not noticed any unusual activity before the spray painting.

The vandalism occurred sometime between 9:45 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Elmhurst police said the department is investigating this as a hate crime and are trying to determine if someone explicitly targeted the homeowners.