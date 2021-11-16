Suspect in custody after Chicago woman shot dead in Melrose Park

MELROSE PARK, Ill. – A suspect is in custody after a 26-year-old Chicago woman was shot and killed in Melrose Park.

According to police, just before 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of W. Lake St. Melrose police officers located a woman shot in the area.

Officers also received calls of a domestic disturbance in the area.

Authorities found Leticia Delgado of the 6300 block of South Central, Chicago, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head area.

She was later pronounced dead at Gottlieb Hospital ER Staff.

A suspect was taken into custody immediately after the police responded. Charges could be pending.