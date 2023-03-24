COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A Lyons Township mother is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment after her 19-month-old son was found dead inside his crib last October.

Jamie Hannion, 22, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony

endangering the life and health of a child resulting in death.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said the child was severely malnourished and unresponsive when found on Oct. 17 inside a home on the 800 block of Victory Lane in unincorporated Lyons Township. Deputies noted that the toddler was already in the early stages of rigor mortis.

Detectives learned that Hannion left her son in the care of a relative, who discovered the boy and alerted the police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office ruled the boy’s death as a homicide due to nutritional

neglect.

An arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 28, and on March 7, Hannion was arrested in

Tennessee by the FBI Fugitive Task Force.

Hannion returned to Cook County on Thursday. She was due in court on Friday.