DES PLAINES, Ill. — A date almost turned deadly in northwest suburban Des Plaines following an incident police said was caught on video.

According to police, Jose Roldan Vazquez, 37, of Mount Prospect allegedly hit a woman he met on a dating site with his SUV following an argument.

Des Plaines officers patrolling the area of Golf Road and Mount Prospect Road said they heard a scream from a woman on the northwest corner of the intersection. Approaching officers in the first block of W. Golf Road then encountered the woman knocking on the front door of a business.

Police said the woman’s clothes were wet and disheveled as she explained to officers that someone, later identified as Vazquez, struck her with a vehicle.

Officers later learned that the victim agreed to meet Vazquez in a parking lot after conversing on a dating app. Police said the victim entered Vazquez’s white Ford SUV and he drove away. Shortly after returning to the parking lot, a verbal argument ensued.

After the victim exited the vehicle to get away from Vazquez, he allegedly rammed his SUV toward her, police said, causing her to fall to the ground.

Officers eventually traced Vazquez back to his home address in Mount Prospect and he was arrested early Tuesday morning.

Vazquez is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and failure to report a personal injury due to a motor vehicle accident. Officers also cited Vazquez for driving without insurance.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.