Suburban bus driver accused of driving drunk with students onboard

A Barrington 220 School District bus driver is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol while transporting middle-school-aged children home.

James Dolan, 61, of Hoffman Estates, faces felony DUI after he failed to yield to oncoming traffic at Cuba Road and Ela Road in Deer Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

No students were harmed.

Dolan was driving northbound on Ela Road before turning left onto westbound Cuba Road. At the same time, the 58-year-old driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, traveling southbound, was unable to stop on the snow-covered road and struck the school bus.

Authorities at the scene suspected Dolan was under the influence. Further investigation revealed Dolan had consumed twice the legal limit.

First responders drove Dolan to the hospital for treatment.

Upon discharge, law enforcement took Dolan into their custody at Lake County Jail pending court proceedings scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22.