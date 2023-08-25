DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A student at Glenbard North High School has been arrested after making a threatening comment directed at the principal on Thursday.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, 18-year-old Zachary Kurzeja, of Carol Stream, made a threatening comment directed towards the principal at Glenbard North High School on Thrusday.

Kurzeja was at Glenbard North High School when he allegedly commented to another individual at the school, “Hey man, if you heard someone shot at principal at the head, don’t look at me.”

Following an investigation, the 18-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday.

Kurzeja has been charged with disorderly conduct and his bond set at $250,000.