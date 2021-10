ZION, Ill. – An 18-year-old student faces charges after a stabbing at north suburban Zion-Benton Township High School.

Joseph Bragg is facing aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to police, Bragg allegedly stabbed a 15-year-old student during a fight on Monday.

The injured student was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

Authorities said it was unclear what led up to the fight.

Bragg was due in court Tuesday.