LOMBARD — A police officer is hospitalized after being shot in suburban Lombard.

Sources told WGN News that initial reports suggest that the wounded officer was responding to an armed robbery in progress and was shot by one of the fleeing suspects. Police confirmed that an officer was shot and a suspect was also wounded.

The officer was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, though their condition is unknown.

Two people are in custody, the source adds.

SEE ALSO: $100K in bond for man accused of shooting into Lombard home

A heavy police presence remains.

SEE ALSO: 2 arrested after allegedly shooting woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.