BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Sources confirm to WGN five people were found dead in a north suburban home Wednesday in what is being described as a murder-suicide.

The people were found around 11:10 a.m. in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace in Buffalo Grove after officers responded to check the wellbeing of a woman, according to the village.

When officers went inside, they found five people who were dead, according to the village. Their identities haven’t been released.

Police said the incident was domestic-related and there is no threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, according to the village.

WGN will update this story once more information becomes available.