BURR RIDGE, Ill. — Police sources tell WGN News that a suspected gunman is dead after allegedly shooting two people, one fatally, inside a Burr Ridge office building.

Around 4 p.m., authorities were called to 15 W 455 South Frontage Road following reports of a shooting.

The suspect fled the scene and was located a short time later with a gunshot wound to the head. It is believed to be self-inflicted.

According to police sources, the suspected gunman worked for a trucking company and was being summoned to the Burr Ridge-area office to be terminated.

A shooting investigation is underway.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN News for updates.