COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Authorities are investigating three car thefts and one attempted vehicle swipe, all of which were Kia’s, on the South Side of Berwyn.

According to police, the trend started on social media and now officers are seeing a surge in car thefts across Cook County and nationwide.

Video shared with WGN News shows two cars circling the 3300 block of Clinton around 4:30 a.m. two cars were circling the 3300 block of Clinton. The vehicles drive by a couple of times, then stop and start to reverse towards a Kia.

Surveillance video shows one of the three Kias stolen within two blocks of driving off.

A fourth car was broken into, as the back passenger window was smashed in – with glass on the ground.

Neighbors say it’s unsettling.

“It’s not comfortable,” said Tom Bukowski.

Police say they’re dealing with an alarming trend of stolen Kia’s and Hyundai cars, adding that social media posts show people how to start the vehicles without a key.

Since July 1, about 650 Kia and Hyundai cars have been stolen in Cook County, up 767% since last year.