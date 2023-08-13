ELGIN, Ill. — Three people were shot during a party early Sunday morning in Elgin, according to police.
The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Inverness Drive.
According to the Elgin Police Department, shots were fired during a fight and three people, a boy and two men, were injured.
All three of them were taken to local hospitals with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police.
Additional information hasn’t been released at this time.