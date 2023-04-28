MAYWOOD, Ill. — A family dispute ended in shots being fired during a funeral service in a Maywood church early Friday.

According to the Maywood Police Department, officers responded to the Rock of Ages Baptist Church on the 1300 block of West Madison Street Friday morning on reports of a dispute.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to defuse an argument inside of the church when an individual pulled out a gun and shot at another individual. Two people were taken into custody.

No further information has been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information of this incident are asked to contact the Maywood Police Department at 708-368-4131 or the anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787.