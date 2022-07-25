AURORA, Ill. — Police say an overnight dispute between two family members inside an Aurora home led to the shooting death of a man.

Authorities responded to the 1800 block of W. Illinois Ave. just after 1:40 a.m. Monday for a shooting report that a person. According to police, two family members argued before the suspect fired a gun, striking the victim.

Arriving officers found the victim in the home’s basement suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed the wounded man to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead. Coroners will conduct an autopsy in the coming days.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information should call (630) 892-1000 or leave a tip at aurora-il.org/CrimeTip.