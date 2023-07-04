HARVEY, Ill. — Harvey police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital on the evening of Tuesday, July 4.

According to reports, officers responded to the Popeyes near the intersection 147th Street and Halsted Street in Harvey on reports of a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, Harvey police discovered a large amount of gun cartridge cases in the parking lot of the Popeyes.

Officers were directed to the 14000 block of Peoria Street in Harvey where they located two juveniles sufferings from gunshot wounds to their legs. They were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A third victim was reported also shot at the Popeyes in Harvey and was transported to a separate hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information has become available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Harvey Police Department at 708-712-8035.

