CHICAGO — One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway near Cicero Avenue, resulting in the closure of inbounds lanes.

Just before 11:45 a.m., ISP responded to an expressway shooting. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition, where the man was later pronounced dead.

No word at this time as to what led to the shooting.

ISP added that eastbound I-290 traffic is being diverted off at Harlem Avenue while troopers investigate.

SKyCam9 flew above the scene.

Anyone who witnessed or knows about this incident is asked to contact the ISP by phone at (847) 294-4400 or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.