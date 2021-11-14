Sex offender charged with sexual assault of Aurora woman 2 days after prison release

CHICAGO – A convicted child sex offender is accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old Aurora woman.

Joseph Baker, 38, is charged with multiple felony counts of criminal sexual assault. The assault occurred two days after authorities released Baker from prison on Aug. 18.

According to police, Baker traveled from Chicago to Aurora “and sexually assaulted the

victim while they were at the offender’s family home and continued to make additional sexual

advances throughout the evening,” police said in a statement.

Law enforcement officials, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, took Baker into

custody weeks later, without incident, in Chicago.