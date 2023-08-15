COOK COUNTY, Ill. – A private security guard is charged with first-degree murder charge after the Cook County Sheriff’s Office says he shot and killed a driver leaving a Ford Heights strip club last Saturday.

At around 5:30 a.m. on August 12, deputies responded to the 800 Block of E. Lincoln Highway in Ford Heights for a shooting outside the Atlantis Gentlemen’s Club. Responding officers found 29-year-old Jesus Galvan, of Pharr, Texas, shot in a white pickup truck that had crashed nearby.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputies learned that Galvan and three others had left the club and got into his truck. According to deputies, one of the passengers fired a gun multiple times and struck a parked vehicle belonging to the club’s security guard, 52-year-old Michael Long, of Grand Boulevard.

When a club employee approached Galvan’s vehicle, Galvan allegedly displayed a firearm.

Deputies add that Galvan was then told to leave.

Samuel Martinez

Further investigation revealed that when Galvan drove away from the club, Long allegedly fired multiple shots at Galvan’s pickup truck.

According to deputies, one of the bullets struck and killed Galvan.

On Monday, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved a first-degree murder charge against Long. Galvan’s passenger, 31-year-old Samuel Martinez of East Chicago, Indiana, is also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

Long was held at Cook County Jail without bail. Martinez’s bond was set at $50,000.