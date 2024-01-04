WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — Police are searching for a man who broke into a Willowbrook home back in December, but came back early Thursday morning with a knife.

According to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a home invasion that took place in December in the Timberlake subdivision near Route 83 and 91st Street in Willowbrook.

An unknown suspect reportedly entered the Willowbrook home through an unsecured first-story window before being discovered by the homeowners. The residents tried to unlock the front door for the suspect to leave, but the suspect couldn’t open the door.

The suspect fled through the kitchen, punched a resident in the head multiple times, and ran out of the garage in an unknown direction.

The suspect later returned to the Willowbrook home while the homeowners were asleep early Thursday morning, but was unable to gain entry. Surveillance footage showed the suspect outside the home holding a knife before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 with a medium building, wearing dark clothing and a mask. On Thursday, the suspect returned wearing a Nike zip-up hoodie and Uline gloves.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office at 630-407-2343.