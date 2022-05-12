WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois man convicted of murder in the 2021 shooting death of a teen he spotted in his car a few days after he reported it stolen has been sentenced to 21 years in prison, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

In a news release, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office said that Lynell Glover, 36, of Round Lake Beach, was sentenced late Wednesday. He was convicted by a jury in March of one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

SEE ALSO: Man charged with murder for shooting teens in stolen car

According to prosecutors, Glover learned on Jan. 3, 20 01, that the car he’d reported stolen a few days earlier was near a gas station in the community of Volo. They said he followed the car until it ran out of gas.

When the two occupants, 17-year-old Anthony Awad, of Carol Stream and his twin brother tried to run away, Glover chased them and shot them. Awad, who was shot three times, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other teen suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

Glover called police and was arrested at the scene.