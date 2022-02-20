Rockford teacher, scout leader charged with ‘grooming’ minor for sex acts

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford teacher and boy scout leader faces child sex charges, according to the Office of the Kane County State’s Attorney.

Richard Reynolds, 56, of Rockford, is charged with two felony counts of grooming for trying to coax someone younger than 17 years old to commit a sex act. Reynolds is also facing a disorderly conduct charge.

Kane County prosecutors say between September 2019 and March 2021, Reynolds sent direct messages to a child younger than 17, asking them to perform sex acts, take pictures, and send photos to him.

Prosecutors allege the victim knew Reynolds through his work with the boy scouts.

According to the Rockford Register Star, Reynolds was hired to teach at Holy Family Catholic School but was placed on administrative leave once officials learned he was under investigation.

Reynolds was released on a $40,000 bond and is due back in court Monday, Feb. 28.