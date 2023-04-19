An inmate accused of murder returned to jail after being erroneously released days before. (Getty Images)

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Two men have been arrested after attempting to rob two Grayslake ice cream stand employees on April 3.

According to the Grayslake Police Department, two men reportedly attempted to rob two female employees of The Freeze located on the 100 block of Hawley Street just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3.

Authorities said the two men approached the two female employees in the parking lot of The Freeze after closing for the night. Both employees were sitting separately in their cars when the two men demanded money. A suspect punched one of the female employees in the face through the window of her car.

Grayslake police were able to respond and take one of the men into custody. The other suspect was later arrested.

The suspects were identified by GPD as Joshua Adams, 26, of Hainesville, and Samuel Gil, 29, of unincorporated Grayslake.

Adams has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct. Gil has been charged with vehicular invasion, attempted robbery, and aggravated battery.