WADSWORTH, Ill. — Police in Wadsworth are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store at gunpoint overnight.

Around 3:40 a.m., authorities responded to the Loves Travel/Truck Stop in the 43100 block of North Route 41, Wadsworth following reports of an armed robbery.

According to police, the man entered the store, approached a clerk and displayed a firearm before demanding money. The suspect removed money from the register.

The male suspect was possibly in his 40s and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an American flag, camouflage pants, and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives at (847) 377-4000 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers.