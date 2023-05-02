NORRIDGE, Ill. — An elderly man was attacked at his Norridge home in broad daylight last week.

According to the Norridge Police Department, officers responded to the 4800 block of North Chester Avenue on reports of a possible home invasion just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

While a 78-year-old man was at his Norridge home, three male suspects were seen walking up to the rear door of the residence. Further investigation showed that the suspects saw the 78-year-old homeowner and then retreated to the rear of the residence.

The homeowner then followed the suspects and was attacked by a male who was in the backyard.

The 78-year-old man was transported to a local hospital. His condition has not been released.

No further information has been released at this time. No suspect have not been taken into custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Norridge Police Department at 708-453-4770.