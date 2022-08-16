SHOREWOOD, Ill. — An investigation is underway following a bank robbery in southwest suburban Shorewood, police announced Tuesday.

SkyCam 9 was over the scene, capturing police activity on the ground at Shorewood Bank and Trust on Brook Forest Avenue around 9 a.m. Authorities responded to a robbery report after police said a man entered the bank, jumped over a counter and demanded a teller give him money.

Police said the suspect did not imply he was armed and did not display a weapon.





The robber made off with an undisclosed amount of money, traveling southbound on an electric bike, police said.

Officials described the robbery suspect as a male believed to be in his 30s, standing 6 feet with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a COVID mask, dark sunglasses, a gray and black zip-up, a black backpack, and gloves.

Anyone with information may report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.