Police charge 18-year-old driver who admitted to deadly Lincolnwood hit-and-run

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. — An 18-year-old man who admitted to authorities that he was responsible for the deadly hit-and-run of a 63-year-old woman on Sunday, July 18, has been formally charged.

Graham Weissbluth, 18, of Wilmette, faces one count of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving death or personal injuries after approval from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. No additional charges are expected due to video evidence and witness testimony that suggests the pedestrian killed was walking in eastbound lanes of traffic before being struck by Weissbluth’s vehicle.

Police said the hit-and-run occurred shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Touhy Avenue and McCormick Boulevard. A 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe struck the woman, later identified as Marcia Morris, 63, of Chicago, as she crossed the street.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Evanston and was pronounced dead.

Police said Weissbluth came into the police station days later, accompanied by an attorney, to admit he was the driver.

He was due in court on Thursday.