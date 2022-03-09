Police: 2 sought in gang-related triple shooting at Wood Dale bowling alley

WOOD DALE, Ill. — Police seek help identifying two people linked to a triple shooting Sunday morning at a bowling alley in Wood Dale.

Police said officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at 155 West Irving Park Road at Wood Dale Bowl around 1:10 a.m. when authorities discovered three people wounded inside.

According to police, a fight between two rival gangs started the melee. Gunfire erupted, resulting in injuries to three victims:

A 24-year-old man from Chicago was struck to the leg and taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he is in stable condition.

A 30-year-old man from Chicago was struck to the arm and taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village where he was treated and released.

A 23-year-old man from Chicago was struck to the leg and taken to Loyola Hospital in Maywood where he was treated and released.

Based on surveillance video and witness statements, police are searching for two men for questioning. No charges are pending at this time, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigations Division at (630) 766-2060.