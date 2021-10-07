Police: 2 men shot dead overnight in Hammond, Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. — Police in Hammond are investigating a shooting overnight that left two men dead.  

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 3:30 this morning in the 700 block of Locust Street. Authorities found one male victim in a vehicle with a bullet wound to his head. Police said a second man was found lying in a yard nearby with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The coroner identified the men as 27-year old DiAndre Easter of Calumet City and 26-year old Daniel Gomez of East Chicago. 

Investigators say this is an isolated incident. 

Anyone with information should call (219) 852-2998.

