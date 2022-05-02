HARVEY, Ill. — A single-vehicle crash amid a police pursuit in Harvey left one driver seriously injured, police said Monday.

According to police, the crash occurred happened just before 5 a.m. Monday in the south suburb. Riverdale Police Department officers were pursuing the driver.

While it is unclear why police were pursuing the vehicle, the pickup truck plowed into the home in the 1500 block of Park Avenue and destroyed a garage.

First responders took the driver to the University of Chicago Hospital with serious injuries.