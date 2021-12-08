Photos released of vehicle sought in deadly Niles hit-and-run

NILES, Ill. — Niles police released security photos of a vehicle the department says was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash the night before Thanksgiving.

Authorities said the fatal incident happened in the 8800 hundred block of Greenwood Ave. on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

According to police, the vehicle was heading north on Greenwood when it struck and killed 68-year-old Kimball Jacks of Park Ridge.

Surveillance video showed Jacks was crossing Greenwood about 100 feet north of a crosswalk. A second northbound vehicle also struck Jacks, but that driver stayed at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, please get in touch with the Niles Detective Bureau at (847) 588-6570.