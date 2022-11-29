MAPLE PARK, Ill. — Deputies in Kane County arrested a DeKalb man Thanksgiving week for his role in a three-vehicle crash in Maple Park this past October that claimed the life of a four-year-old girl.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office identified the girl as Paityn Moore of DeKalb.

Kane County’s Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Edgar Barrios was driving eastbound in a Chrysler on Route 38 and Francis Road in Virgil Township when he crossed the center line onto westbound traffic and struck a Jeep before hitting a Subaru.

Authorities said the driver of the Jeep, 30-year-old Antwoineia Blanton and Paityn, a backseat passenger, were flown to separate hospitals with injuries.

Paityn was later pronounced dead.

According to authorities, Barrios was taken to Delnor Hospital and then transferred to Loyola Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. With the assistance of the US Marshals and the DeKalb Police Department, Barrios was taken into custody at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Barrios remains jailed at the Kane County Adult Correctional Facility. No information on bail was made available.