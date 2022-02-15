Oswego East HS student arrested for attacking official, school resource officer

OSWEGO, Ill. — A 15-year-old Oswego East High School student was arrested on campus grounds Tuesday after getting into a physical altercation with an administrator and a School Resource Officer.

According to the Village of Oswego Department of Police, around 9:15 a.m., officers responded to an assistance radio call made by the SRO.

The SRO was assisting staff with an aggressive male student receiving disciplinary action for misconduct.

The student became irate, punching and damaging walls before battering a school official. Amidst the commotion, police said the SRO was also attacked and later bitten on the arm by the student.

Additional officers helped subdue the student. Police then placed the student in their custody for booking.

No other students were involved.

Authorities charged the student with aggravated battery against a school official, aggravated battery to a Peace Officer, resisting/obstructing a Peace Officer and two counts of criminal damage to school property.

Officers transported the student to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center for court proceedings.